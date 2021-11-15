ANL 16.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.89%)
ASC 13.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.5%)
ASL 16.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.12%)
BOP 8.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.47%)
BYCO 7.08 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.57%)
FCCL 18.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.6%)
FFBL 25.86 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
FFL 11.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-4.78%)
FNEL 10.01 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-3.84%)
GGL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.11%)
HUMNL 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.74%)
KAPCO 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-5.11%)
MDTL 2.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-6%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.28%)
NETSOL 112.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-0.97%)
PACE 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (7.42%)
PAEL 24.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.08%)
PIBTL 8.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.93%)
POWER 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.98%)
PRL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.59%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.39 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.46%)
SNGP 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-2.38%)
TELE 18.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.89%)
TRG 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.36 (-1.91%)
UNITY 27.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-5.35%)
WTL 2.37 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.28%)
BR100 4,720 Decreased By ▼ -6.68 (-0.14%)
BR30 20,444 Decreased By ▼ -218.68 (-1.06%)
KSE100 45,663 Decreased By ▼ -86.49 (-0.19%)
KSE30 17,723 Decreased By ▼ -3.25 (-0.02%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

  • TLP workers are charged for resorting to violent protests and attacking police teams
BR Web Desk 15 Nov 2021

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore has granted post-arrest bail to 40 workers of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP), it was reported on Monday.

Approving the bail plea of TLP activists, the court directed them to furnish a surety bond of Rs100,000 each. The workers, who were in jail on judicial custody, submitted bail pleas through their lawyers.

The cases against the TLP workers were registered with different police stations on charges of resorting to violent protests and attacking police teams.

A few days ago, the government removed the name of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021. The federal government also removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government.

The Punjab government recommended to the Interior Ministry to remove the TLP from the list of proscribed organizations and stated that provincial government had implemented the points of agreement and released 2,100 TLP workers and removed the name of its over 500 workers from the fourth schedule.

Following the April clashes in which TLP activists blocked highways, railways, and access routes to cities and battled police, the authorities arrested their leader, Saad Hussain Rizvi, and banned the TLP.

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Authorities had been trying to negotiate with the TLP, which rallied its supporters outside its Lahore headquarters, but negotiations broke down and the TLP called on supporters from around Pakistan to converge on the capital Islamabad.

The main arteries to and from Lahore and Islamabad were blocked with shipping containers to prevent demonstrators from entering the city. The diplomatic enclave in Islamabad, where most foreign embassies are located, was also blocked off.

ATC bail granted TLP workers

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

ATC grants post-arrest bail to 40 TLP workers

Taliban launch operation against IS in southern Afghanistan

President, Balochistan CM discuss political situation

T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam named captain of ICC's Team of the Tournament

Pakistan's Abhi raises funds at $40-million valuation

Oil prices slide as supply boost, weaker demand fears weigh

SHC grants Sharjeel Memon permission to travel abroad

Factory in Karachi's SITE area catches fire

Tarin sees ‘speculation’ behind PKR slide

Third-party tax audit procedure nearly finalized

Read more stories