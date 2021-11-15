Spot gold to retest $1,870; uptrend firm

SINGAPORE: Spot gold may retest a resistance at $1,870 per ounce, a break above could lead to a gain into $1,876-$1,883 range.

The uptrend is well controlled by a set of projection levels on the rise from $1,744.84. As long as the metal hovers above a support at $1,845, the uptrend will be deemed intact.

A break below $1,845 could cause a fall to $1,826. Wave pattern suggests the progress of a wave C or wave 3, both of which are capable of travelling into a range of $1,886 to $1,908.

On the daily chart, the current rise is considered as a continuation of the uptrend from $1,677.61. The metal is riding on a wave (c), which is capable of extending to $1,916.40.

This wave has briefly travelled above a resistance at $1,862. It may extend first to $1,885.

Wang Tao is a Reuters market analyst for commodities and energy technicals. The views expressed are his own.

