PPP senator describes Bilawal as ‘only ray of hope’

PESHAWAR: President Pakistan People’s Party Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Wing, Senator Rubina Khalid on Sunday said that Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto is the “only ray of hope” in the current crisis situation in the country that is why people are joining PPP at large.

Talking to the representative delegation of Doctors Forum, minorities and members of civil society at People’s Secretariat Peshawar, Rubina Khalid said that the present Imran led PTI government has become threat to the country and is crushing poor masses with inflation contrary to its manifesto.

She maintained that Imran Khan had said that this year would be a year of development but this year proved to be a year of inflation. Provincial General Secretary PPP, Shazia Tehmas, Senior Vice President, Ashbar Jadoon, and Information Secretary Mehr Sultana were also present on the occasion.

The PPP senator warned the government that the Foundation Day (Yome Tassess) of PPP would be held at all cost. She said that the Jialay and caravans of people from all over the country will attend the Foundation Day on November 30. Senator Rubina met various delegations, members of young doctors forum, civil society as well as paramedics association representatives.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021