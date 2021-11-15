ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 15, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Anti-hoarding drive: 36,200 bags of fertilizers recovered

Recorder Report 15 Nov 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders, recovering a total of 36,200 bags of fertilizers during raids in different cities. The officials seized 17000 bags in Bahawalpur and 19,200 bags in the Faisalabad division.

The report on the crackdown was presented during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and the ongoing crackdown against hoarding.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a strategy for the sale of confiscated stocks in the market at the fixed price. He said that urea fertilizer was in abundance but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses. He said that increase in the supply of fertilizer in the market would automatically reduce the price.

The Chief Secretary said that there should be abundant availability of urea fertilizer in the market for wheat and potato crops. He said that the price of sugar has stabilized due to effective measures taken by the government. He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their supply and demand.

The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Secretary on price control measures.

The meeting was briefed that teams have been formed to check fertilizer warehouses and stock position is being obtained from dealers on daily basis. On tip-offs from the Special Branch, raids are being carried out in the districts to recover the hoarded fertilizer. Sugar is available in all the districts at the price of Rs 90 per kg.

Secretaries of relevant departments including agriculture, industries, and food, additional IG Special Branch, cane commissioner Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Punjab government Kamran Ali Afzal crackdown on fertilizer hoarders bags of fertilizers recovered

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Anti-hoarding drive: 36,200 bags of fertilizers recovered

Workers’ remittances cross $10bn mark in 4 months

Russia starts missile supplies to India despite US sanctions risk

At least one dead as twin quakes hit Iran

12 to 15 years: NCOC defers Covid-19 vaccination for children

'This is huge' as Marsh powers Australia to T20 World Cup title

Elements involved in speculative trade responsible for rupee depreciation: Tarin

All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

PEMRA directs TV channels to stop airing CCTV footage in Noor Mukadam murder case

Virtual session: Opposition mulls over legislation in Parliament

NCOC decides to relax restrictions in cities as per Covid vaccination rate

Read more stories