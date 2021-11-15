Anti-hoarding drive: 36,200 bags of fertilizers recovered

LAHORE: The Punjab government is continuing a crackdown on fertilizer hoarders, recovering a total of 36,200 bags of fertilizers during raids in different cities. The officials seized 17000 bags in Bahawalpur and 19,200 bags in the Faisalabad division.

The report on the crackdown was presented during a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Punjab Kamran Ali Afzal at Civil Secretariat. The meeting reviewed the prices and availability of essential commodities and the ongoing crackdown against hoarding.

The Chief Secretary directed the deputy commissioners to prepare a strategy for the sale of confiscated stocks in the market at the fixed price. He said that urea fertilizer was in abundance but dealers were creating artificial shortage by storing it in warehouses. He said that increase in the supply of fertilizer in the market would automatically reduce the price.

The Chief Secretary said that there should be abundant availability of urea fertilizer in the market for wheat and potato crops. He said that the price of sugar has stabilized due to effective measures taken by the government. He asked the deputy commissioners to keep a close watch on the prices of essential commodities as well as their supply and demand.

The divisional commissioners briefed the Chief Secretary on price control measures.

The meeting was briefed that teams have been formed to check fertilizer warehouses and stock position is being obtained from dealers on daily basis. On tip-offs from the Special Branch, raids are being carried out in the districts to recover the hoarded fertilizer. Sugar is available in all the districts at the price of Rs 90 per kg.

Secretaries of relevant departments including agriculture, industries, and food, additional IG Special Branch, cane commissioner Punjab, commissioner, deputy commissioner Lahore and officials concerned attended the meeting while divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners participated through video link.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021