Opposition unworthy of serious attention?

The incumbent government’s approach to governance appears to be dismissive of the need to reach out to opposition parties with a view to creating some broader consensus on the proposed electoral reforms in the country. In other words, it is so dismissive of opposition parties’ proposals and suggestions in this regard; it is always showing a disdainful attitude towards them. Little does, however, the government concede the fact that rising inflation and price hike have thrown up an opportunity for the opposition parties to successfully launch an anti-government drive. The government, in my view, does not deserve any praise or commendation for its dogged determination not to change its attitude or position on political opposition. The opposition is no longer in tatters.

Hamid Waheed (Islamabad)

