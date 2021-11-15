ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Pot producers lift TSX

Reuters 15 Nov 2021

TORONTO: Canada’s main stock index extended gains to scale an all-time peak on Friday, keeping it on course for a second straight weekly rise, with cannabis stocks leading gains in the healthcare sector.

At 9:45 a.m. ET (14:45 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange’s S&P/TSX composite index was up 65.55 points, or 0.3%, at 21,647.53.

Healthcare stocks jumped 3.6%, boosted by gains in pot producers Tilray Inc, Aurora Cannabis Inc and Canopy Growth Corp, which were up between 6.9% and 8.6% in early trade.

“There’s some optimism that the US is going to pass the marijuana legalization bill and that will open up to more investment opportunities,” said Gregory Taylor, portfolio manager at Purpose Investments.

Toronto-listed technology stocks rose 1.4%, tracking gains in the tech-heavy Nasdaq index in the United States.

“We’ve got bond yields pulling back a little bit from the moves that we had after the US CPI numbers and that’s probably something good for the tech sector,” Taylor added.

Weakness in bond yields tend to help companies with high growth prospects, boosting the value of future cash flows. A big jump in US consumer prices for October drove a retreat in the main index on Wednesday.

The equity index was set to end the week on a strong note, helped by gains in healthcare and materials sectors. The benchmark index has rallied for most of this week, as stronger bullion prices, positive moves in cannabis-related stocks and upbeat corporate earnings bolstered investors’ sentiment.

TSX bond yields Nasdaq index Healthcare stocks US CPI Canada's main stock index

