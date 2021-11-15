Beauty startup IPO mints India’s seventh woman billionaire

MUMBAI: India’s only woman-led unicorn Nykaa made its market debut Wednesday, tripling founder Falguni Nayar’s net worth and making her the country’s newest self-made billionaire in an ongoing IPO boom.

Nayar, 58, joined only six other Indian women dollar billionaires as her beauty and fashion retailer Nykaa’s parent company FSN floated on the Mumbai stock exchange, hitting a valuation of 1 trillion rupees ($13.5 billion) in the first five minutes of trade.

Investment banker Nayar turned entrepreneur at 50 with the launch of the e-commerce platform in 2012, selling beauty and personal care products via its mobile app and website.

“I hope the Nykaa journey — an Indian-born, Indian-owned and Indian-managed dream-come-true — can inspire each of you,” Nayar said at the listing ceremony on Wednesday.

Nykaa (the Sanskrit word for actress) quickly became popular with young tech-savvy Indians — predominantly women — who preferred the wide selection of brands compared with what was on offer at their local shops. “The best part about Nykaa is that it lets me access so many global brands that had never been sold in India before,” 30-year-old loyal customer Sanaeya told AFP.