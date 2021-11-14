All political parties must come forward for electoral reforms, says Fawad

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that electoral reforms is a national agenda and all political parties must come forward for this purpose.

In a tweet on Sunday, he said the electoral reforms is not an agenda of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf or Imran Khan.

The minister emphasized that all political parties should cooperate to build up an electoral system under which the entire leadership will have the trust in results and it will be a success of the political system.

On November 13, Fawad Chaudhry said that PTI's core committee wants the proposed electoral reforms to come to the parliament soon, adding that National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser is in contact with the opposition to develop consensus over the issue.

He said that the government is trying to create a system that can help in preventing vote-rigging.

Earlier, the government postponed a joint session of the parliament as the coalition parties had reservations about the electoral reforms bill.

The joint session had been called by the government to pass the National Accountability Bureau Ordinance (Amendment) Bill and electoral reforms bill.

On its part, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) continues to reject the PTI government’s electoral reforms and the idea of introducing electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the general election, terming it as the “simplest way to rig the polls.”

Prime Minister Imran Khan had said that over the past 50 years, Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair, and transparent elections that are acceptable to all parties. Khan said that people who benefit from the corrupt system are opposing the use of EVMs for their vested interests.