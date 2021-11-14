ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
Details of govt-TLP deal to be made public within 10 days: Rashid

Fazal Sher 14 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Saturday said that the people will come to know about the agreement made with Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) within the next 10 days.

Talking to media after inauguration of Islamabad Traffic Police family gala, he said that he was not part of the recently-signed agreement signed with the TLP.

During the negotiations with the TLP, he had told twice to the TLP chief, Saad Hussain Rizvi that it was not the job of the Ministry of Interior and the matter is related to the Ministry of Religious Affairs and the Government of Punjab.

Not aware of agreement between govt-TLP, says Rashid

The minister said that 78 organisations have so far been proscribed and the TLP was proscribed on the recommendation of the Government of Punjab. The Ministry of Interior de-proscribed TLP on the recommendation of the Government of Punjab, he said. To a question, he said that the name of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and Fawad Hassan Fawad are already on the exit control list (ECL).

When he was asked about the meeting between Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and the JUI-F chief, Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman, he said that the opposition would only tire itself out with any movement against the government at this time.

Responding to a question regarding the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), he said that whenever any issue came, people make demands for their fulfilment.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Sheikh Rashid ECL TLP SaadHussain Rizvi

