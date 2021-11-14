Rich tributes paid to Dr AQ Khan

KARACHI: Society for the Promotion of Arabic (SPA) in collaboration with the Defence Residents Society (DRS) organized a memorial meeting for the late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan to pay glaring tributes for his services to make the country's defense impregnable, Speakers at the event said that the nation will remain grateful for Dr Khan's great services and sacrifices forever.

AQ Khan's family members, friends, colleagues, and professionals spoke on the occasion who worked closely with him not only in nuclear sector, but also in healthcare, education, research and philanthropic activities.

The speakers included Moinuddin Haider, former governor Sindh, Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Saeed Allawala, industrialist, Brig Asif Ghazali (retd), former administrator DHA, Brig Muzaffar-ul-Hasan (retd), General Secretary SPA, Sultan Chawla, industrialist, Dr Imran Yousuf, Sardar Yasin Malick, industrialist and former minister, Jamil Ahmed Khan, former ambassador, Mushtaq Memon, former Judge Sindh High Court, Brig G M Mohatarem (retd), former Home secretary and VP DRS, Dr Afzal Haq, Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University, Abdullah Feroze, industrialist, Khalidul Aziz, Vice President DRS.

They shed light on the aspects of the AQ Khan's private and professional life, his great services on nuclear energy, health and education, competence, and his patriotism towards the motherland. Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former CJP said that AQ Khan was our national hero who made Pakistan's defense impregnable.

Moinuddin Haider said on the occasion that Khan's services would be remembered for long. Khan established a good team of young scientists for the uranium enrichment. The parts required for acquiring atomic capability was an uphill task at that time. But, AQ Khan was successful to buy such parts from the western markets and it was a milestone.

Zafar Iqbal, President SPA said AQ Khan has rendered great sacrifices to make Pakistan the first-ever Islamic Atomic power. Zafar said he had 40 years of association and friendship with AQ Khan, and presented him some 5 gold medals in recognition of his services.

Sultan Chawla, said AQ Khan gave the Muslim nation a sense of confidence and protection. He belonged to a middle class family. He was given the title of Mohsin-e-Pakistan by the people. Tariq Qayyum Khan, a nephew of Dr AQ Khan shed light on Khan's family life. He said AQ Khan devoted his entire life for the nation even he could not attend the funeral prayer of his mother. AQ Khan emphasized upon education, and he remained concerned about the education of the new generation.

DRS Vice Chairman Khalid Aziz said that Dr AQ Khan was a great scientist who made Pakistan atomic power at a time when our per capita income was just around $700. Only nations with per capita income of $ 20,000 could become atomic power at that time.

Senator Abdul Hasib Khan said Bhopal is the birth place of mine and AQ Khan. We studied together. He wanted to resolve energy crisis of Pakistan.Besides atomic contribution, he laid a network of health and education from Karachi to Khyber.

