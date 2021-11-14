ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 14, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rich tributes paid to Dr AQ Khan

Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Society for the Promotion of Arabic (SPA) in collaboration with the Defence Residents Society (DRS) organized a memorial meeting for the late nuclear scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan to pay glaring tributes for his services to make the country's defense impregnable, Speakers at the event said that the nation will remain grateful for Dr Khan's great services and sacrifices forever.

AQ Khan's family members, friends, colleagues, and professionals spoke on the occasion who worked closely with him not only in nuclear sector, but also in healthcare, education, research and philanthropic activities.

The speakers included Moinuddin Haider, former governor Sindh, Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan, Senator Abdul Haseeb Khan, Saeed Allawala, industrialist, Brig Asif Ghazali (retd), former administrator DHA, Brig Muzaffar-ul-Hasan (retd), General Secretary SPA, Sultan Chawla, industrialist, Dr Imran Yousuf, Sardar Yasin Malick, industrialist and former minister, Jamil Ahmed Khan, former ambassador, Mushtaq Memon, former Judge Sindh High Court, Brig G M Mohatarem (retd), former Home secretary and VP DRS, Dr Afzal Haq, Vice Chancellor DHA Suffa University, Abdullah Feroze, industrialist, Khalidul Aziz, Vice President DRS.

They shed light on the aspects of the AQ Khan's private and professional life, his great services on nuclear energy, health and education, competence, and his patriotism towards the motherland. Anwar Zaheer Jamali, former CJP said that AQ Khan was our national hero who made Pakistan's defense impregnable.

Moinuddin Haider said on the occasion that Khan's services would be remembered for long. Khan established a good team of young scientists for the uranium enrichment. The parts required for acquiring atomic capability was an uphill task at that time. But, AQ Khan was successful to buy such parts from the western markets and it was a milestone.

Zafar Iqbal, President SPA said AQ Khan has rendered great sacrifices to make Pakistan the first-ever Islamic Atomic power. Zafar said he had 40 years of association and friendship with AQ Khan, and presented him some 5 gold medals in recognition of his services.

Sultan Chawla, said AQ Khan gave the Muslim nation a sense of confidence and protection. He belonged to a middle class family. He was given the title of Mohsin-e-Pakistan by the people. Tariq Qayyum Khan, a nephew of Dr AQ Khan shed light on Khan's family life. He said AQ Khan devoted his entire life for the nation even he could not attend the funeral prayer of his mother. AQ Khan emphasized upon education, and he remained concerned about the education of the new generation.

DRS Vice Chairman Khalid Aziz said that Dr AQ Khan was a great scientist who made Pakistan atomic power at a time when our per capita income was just around $700. Only nations with per capita income of $ 20,000 could become atomic power at that time.

Senator Abdul Hasib Khan said Bhopal is the birth place of mine and AQ Khan. We studied together. He wanted to resolve energy crisis of Pakistan.Besides atomic contribution, he laid a network of health and education from Karachi to Khyber.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan Society for the Promotion of Arabic nuclear sector

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

Rich tributes paid to Dr AQ Khan

SBP enhances banks' CRR to 6pc

Delay in setting up of merchant LNG terminals: Ogra identifies certain bottlenecks

Steel firm booked for 'illegally' removing goods from warehouse

Disaffection by allies, electoral reforms: Stiff opposition leaves beleaguered PM with 3 options

SC registrar raises objections on Siraj Durrani's bail plea

NTDC: Azaz forced to resign?

Performance info: SECP directs insurance cos to submit annual statements

Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit tomorrow

Registration of social media cos begins under new rules

Journalist killed as minibus hit by bomb in Kabul

Read more stories