Pakistan

KP's vintage car rally reaches Machni

KARACHI: The 12th Vintage & Classic Car Rally 2021 under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism...
Recorder Report 14 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The 12th Vintage & Classic Car Rally 2021 under the auspices of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Tourism department, on Saturday reached Machni from Peshawar's Fort Balahisar.

More than 30unique and classic cars participated in the rally such as Mercedes, Chevrolet, VW, Land Rover and others. Old and classic car enthusiasts from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa participated in the event. The organizers said that the vintage car rally would play an important role in projecting a positive image of Pakistan in the world.

While the guests who came to see the exhibition said that it is a commendable effort to keep the rare vehicles in good condition. Such events should be held every year as it will promote tourism in the area. The purpose of holding car rallies in different parts of the country was to provide entertainment opportunities to car enthusiasts as well as citizens.

