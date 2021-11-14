Start-up founders: 500 Global COO briefed about NICL's role in preparing future generations

LAHORE: Pakistani technology start-ups took the spotlight as Courtney Powell, Chief Operating Officer and Managing Partner, 500 Global, a USD 1.8 billion international venture capital firm, visited the National Incubation Centre Lahore (NICL) at LUMS.

The visit was facilitated by Paklaunch. Powell was accompanied by Board Member, Max Scheder-Bieschin, and hosted by Chairman NICL, Saleem Ahmad. The team was welcomed by the LUMS leadership including Rector, Shahid Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Dr Arshad Ahmad and members of the Board Trustees.

During the day-long engagement, Powell and Scheder-Bieschin discussed the role of NICL in preparing the future generation of start-up founders. Ahmad presented NICL's vision for venture incubation in high impact sectors, its rigorous focus on skills development and role as an innovation hub for industry, citing the example of electric mobility work that fits well with the organisation's cleantech initiative.

The visit coincided with the launch of the USAID-sponsored electric vehicle market assessment report, chaired by the US Consul General, William Makaneole at NICL.

