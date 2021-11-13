Details of govt-TLP agreement to come out in few days: Sheikh Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that he hopes details of the government's recent agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would come out in a few days.

On October 31, former Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced that negotiations between the government and TLP had been successful.

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Talking to reporters in Islamabad on Saturday, the interior minister said: "An agreement has been decided with the TLP. Whatever is in that agreement will come out in a few days."

"The hope is that whatever their matters have been decided, [their details] will come out in seven to 10 days and they will be positive," he added.

Earlier this week, the government removed the name of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

The Punjab Home Department issued the notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Earlier, the federal government removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government.