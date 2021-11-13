ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,749 Decreased By ▼ -599.03 (-1.29%)
KSE30 17,726 Decreased By ▼ -255.53 (-1.42%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 13, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Details of govt-TLP agreement to come out in few days: Sheikh Rashid

BR Web Desk 13 Nov 2021

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Saturday that he hopes details of the government's recent agreement with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) would come out in a few days.

On October 31, former Ruet-i-Hilal Committee chairman Mufti Muneebur Rehman announced that negotiations between the government and TLP had been successful.

TLP withdraws demand of French envoy's expulsion after successful negotiations with govt

Talking to reporters in Islamabad on Saturday, the interior minister said: "An agreement has been decided with the TLP. Whatever is in that agreement will come out in a few days."

"The hope is that whatever their matters have been decided, [their details] will come out in seven to 10 days and they will be positive," he added.

Earlier this week, the government removed the name of TLP chief Saad Hussain Rizvi's name from the Fourth Schedule of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

The Punjab Home Department issued the notification to this effect. Saad Rizvi’s name was placed in the Fourth Schedule on April 16, 2021.

“Now therefore, name of Hafiz Muhammad Saad s/o Khadim Hussain is, hereby, deleted from the list of 4th Schedule of Anti-Terrorism Act 1997 with immediate effect,” the notification read.

Earlier, the federal government removed the name of TLP from the list of proscribed organisations on the recommendation of the Punjab provincial government.

Shaikh Rashid Ahmed TLP TLP chief Saad Rizvi

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters
1 Comment(s)
Sort By
Aamir Latif Nov 13, 2021 06:54pm
Statement for the sake of statement, when he is not part of the team, better stay silent instead of exposing his own position as Interior minister..
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Details of govt-TLP agreement to come out in few days: Sheikh Rashid

PM expresses concern over slow pace of development projects in Balochistan

At least six killed as blast hits Kabul: residents, official

At least 6 injured in Quetta blast

At least 2 policemen martyred in Bajaur blast

SBP raises banks' cash reserve requirement

Pakistan's mango exports to China increase but potential to grow remains: report

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

Ongoing rupee depreciation not market-driven: Dr Ashfaque Hasan

Indian doctor calls Pakistan opener Rizwan's recovery 'miraculous'

Read more stories