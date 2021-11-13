Gilani, Ashraf, others challenge Ogra appointment case

ISLAMABAD: Former prime ministers including Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Raja Pervaiz Ashraf as well as other accused, on Friday, challenged the illegal appointment of former chairman Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Tauqeer Sadiq case against them under the National Accountability (second amendment) Ordinance, 2021.

Gillani, Ashraf, former joint secretary Sikandar Hayat Mekan, member selection committee from the OGRA Javed Nazir and Shaukat Hayat Durrani filed separate applications through their counsels before Accountability Court-I judge Muhammad Bashir under recently-promulgated NAB ordinance.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021