SIUT offers robotic surgical facilities

Recorder Report 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: Two robotic surgical units have been acquired by the Sindh Institute of Urology and Transplantation (SIUT), as a part of providing latest surgical facilities to its patients.

The Versius Surgical Robotic System has been developed by Cambridge Medical Robotics (CMR) and is currently used at many centres across Europe, South America, the Middle East and India.

Robotic platforms allow surgeons to perform technically complex procedures with greater precision.

Robotic procedures are associated with less pain, less blood loss and quick recovery. Patients are discharged in a remarkably short time and can resume regular activities.

A press statement issued by the Institute on Friday termed the installation of this new facility "as a major breakthrough" as this technology will open new avenues towards patient care. At SIUT, these patients will get high tech, state-of-the-art treatment at free of cost.

The first few robotic surgeries on this new system were performed on 4th November 2021, with stellar results. SIUT had embarked on its robotic surgical programme in 2017 in collaboration with Civil Hospital Karachi, sharing a robot acquired by the former years earlier.

The installation of two new units will enable the surgeons at SIUT to perform surgeries on a larger number of patients independently. Open surgeries, laparoscopy and other routine surgeries, along with emergency services will conduct around the clock uninterrupted.

According to the statement, the Versius Surgical Robotic System will be used by SIUT's urologists, followed soon by hepatobiliary, gynaecological and colorectal surgeons. SIUT also plans to set up a regional robotic surgical training programme to train the next generation of surgeons in this emerging technology. SIUT's robotic programme is unique as nowhere in the world is free robotic surgery offered to all including the poorest segments in the society.

This is in line with the institute's vision of providing cutting-edge healthcare free of cost to patients with dignity, irrespective of their caste, colour or religious belief.

