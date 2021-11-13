ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
KCA organises training course on cotton ginning

Press Release 13 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) has organised One Week Training Course on "Cotton Ginning" with the collaboration of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) from November 08-12, 2021 at the premises of the KCA with a view to impart basic knowledge regarding the process of cotton ginning.

A considerable number of people connected with various sections of Cotton Trade participated in the said Training Course.

Qualified Trainers of the Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) provided training to the participants of the course by delivering lectures on the topics relating to cotton ginning process.

A visit to a ginning factory had also been arranged by the KCA for the participants of the course so that they may observed practically the process of cotton ginning.

In the Certificates Distribution ceremony held at the KCA on 12-11-2021, Certificates were awarded by Khawaja M Zubair, Chairman, Jahangir Moghul, Vice-Chairman and Muhammad Adil Osawala, Member, Executive Committee of the KCA to the participants of the course those have completed the training course successfully.

It is added that during the past Four years, the KCA is also organizing regularly 2-Week Cotton Grading and Classification Course, with the collaboration of Pakistan Cotton Standards Institute (PCSI) to provide basic training on Cotton Grading and Classification to the people connected with Cotton Trade.

