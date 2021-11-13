ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
World

Prince Charles’ charity boss quits

AFP 13 Nov 2021

LONDON: The head of Prince Charles’s charitable foundation has permanently resigned, it emerged on Friday, weeks after temporarily stepping down amid an internal investigation into an alleged cash-for-honours scandal.

Michael Fawcett, chief executive of the foundation, had initially agreed to suspend his duties following newspaper revelations about his links to a Saudi businessman who had donated large sums to restoration projects of particular interest to Charles.

Fawcett, a former valet to the Prince of Wales who has been close to Queen Elizabeth II’s heir for decades, is alleged to have coordinated work to grant a royal honour and even UK citizenship for Mahfouz Marei Mubarak bin Mahfouz. Mahfouz reportedly denies any wrongdoing.

Charles’ foundation, which helps jobless people get back into work and start small businesses, said in September it took the newspaper reports “very seriously”, and on Friday confirmed the permanent departure of its head.

Queen Elizabeth II Prince Charles Prince of Wales Saudi businessman

