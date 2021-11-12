ANL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.9%)
ASC 13.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.77%)
ASL 16.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.6%)
BOP 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.39%)
BYCO 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.12%)
FCCL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.08%)
FFBL 25.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFL 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.95%)
FNEL 10.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 18.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.96%)
GGL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (2.79%)
HUMNL 6.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.39%)
JSCL 20.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.13%)
KAPCO 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.57%)
MDTL 2.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (4.17%)
MLCF 35.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-2.5%)
NETSOL 113.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
PACE 4.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-5.22%)
PAEL 25.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.32%)
PIBTL 8.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
POWER 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.79%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.87%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.76%)
SILK 1.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.84%)
SNGP 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.3%)
TELE 18.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-2.48%)
TRG 123.86 Decreased By ▼ -4.69 (-3.65%)
UNITY 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.73%)
WTL 2.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-2.5%)
BR100 4,727 Decreased By ▼ -72.31 (-1.51%)
BR30 20,663 Decreased By ▼ -301.07 (-1.44%)
KSE100 45,730 Decreased By ▼ -618.66 (-1.33%)
KSE30 17,714 Decreased By ▼ -267.18 (-1.49%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan wishes for long term, multi-domain relationship with US: COAS

  • Army chief meets US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Rawalpindi
BR Web Desk 12 Nov 2021

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wishes for a long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The COAS said this while meeting the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with the US. West pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

While discussing the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

West appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, its special efforts for border management and its role in regional stability.

Afghan people are in dire need of humanitarian assistance: Moeed Yusuf

Earlier, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf had met West and stressed that the world needs to devise a system by which assistance can reach Afghans before winter.

Afghan men, women and children are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Yusuf told the visiting dignitary, adding that the gaps left by political vacuum and instability in Afghanistan would be beneficial for terrorist organisations.

Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting

"Pakistan is trying to make sure the world understands the importance of not making the mistakes of the past again. A stable and peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the best interest of Pakistan rather the whole world," he said.

Pakistan US Afghanistan COAS Bajwa Thomas West

We love hearing your feedback, please help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Pakistan wishes for long term, multi-domain relationship with US: COAS

Have foiled govt conspiracies owing to opposition unity in Parliament: PDM chief

Blast reported in mosque in Afghanistan, several wounded

NA speaker asks Shehbaz Sharif to play role in legislation

Reclassification: MSCI adds three Pakistani securities to Frontier Markets Index

Disqualification case: IHC rejects Faisal Vawda's petition against ECP's verdict

Biden, Xi to address Asia-Pacific leaders on trade, Covid recovery

OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Read more stories