Pakistan wishes for long term, multi-domain relationship with US: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said that Pakistan wishes for a long term and multi-domain enduring relationship with the United States, Aaj News reported on Friday.

The COAS said this while meeting the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West in Rawalpindi. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest, security situation in Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

Bajwa said that Pakistan desires to maintain the tradition of bilateral engagement with the US. West pledged to play his part for further improvement in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

While discussing the prevailing situation in Afghanistan, the COAS reiterated the need for global convergence on Afghanistan for avoiding looming humanitarian crisis and coordinated efforts for the economic uplift of the Afghan people.

West appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation, its special efforts for border management and its role in regional stability.

Earlier, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf had met West and stressed that the world needs to devise a system by which assistance can reach Afghans before winter.

Afghan men, women and children are in dire need of humanitarian assistance, Yusuf told the visiting dignitary, adding that the gaps left by political vacuum and instability in Afghanistan would be beneficial for terrorist organisations.

"Pakistan is trying to make sure the world understands the importance of not making the mistakes of the past again. A stable and peaceful Afghanistan is not only in the best interest of Pakistan rather the whole world," he said.