Global terrorist organisations could benefit from deteriorating Afghan situation, warns Fawad

  • Minister says stability in Afghanistan is imperative to deny space to terrorist outfits
BR Web Desk Updated 12 Nov 2021

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said that global terrorist organisations could benefit from deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

Talking to press attaches of foreign embassies in Islamabad on Friday, Fawad said that stability in Afghanistan is imperative to deny space to terrorist outfits.

He stated that the situation in Afghanistan greatly impacts Pakistan as well. "We want an inclusive government in Afghanistan but at the same time, we are also concerned about the humanitarian crisis there."

"The world community will have to come forward to help Afghan people," he added.

Pak envoy to UN backs PM’s call for helping crisis-hit Afghanistan

The information minister pointed out that India has remained involved in the fake propaganda campaign against Pakistan. He emphasised the need for international efforts to combat the issue of fake news.

He also said that there is a need for a code of conduct for media at the international level so that fabricated news could not be spread on social media against other countries.

'Engagement with Afghanistan must continue'

On Thursday, while addressing a Troika Plus Meeting, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that engagement with Afghanistan must continue and it should be enhanced for multiple reasons.

He said nobody wishes to see a relapse into civil war and an economic collapse that will spur instability in Afghanistan. "Everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively and prevent a new refugee crisis," he stated.

He highlighted that all of us have common concerns and also have a shared interest in the country's peace and stability.

The foreign minister expressed confidence that Troika Plus's engagement with the new Afghan government will help consolidate peace and stability, promote sustainable economic development and help constrict space for terrorist outfits operating from and within Afghanistan.

PACF warns of looming humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

"Afghanistan stands at the brink of an economic collapse. It is, therefore, imperative for the international community to provide humanitarian assistance on an urgent basis."

He mentioned that being an immediate neighbour, Pakistan has a direct stake in Afghanistan's peace and stability.

The foreign minister said enabling Afghanistan to access its frozen funds would help regenerate economic activities and move the Afghan economy towards stability and sustainability.

Similarly, he said, the UN and its agencies must be urged to find ways to reach out to the common Afghan and help stabilise the situation.

