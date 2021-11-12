‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services
ISLAMABAD: The so-called Troika Plus group pledged on Thursday to try to ease severe pressure on Afghanistan’s banking system as it warned of possible economic collapse and a humanitarian disaster that could fuel a new refugee crisis.
The group, made up of Pakistan, China, Russia and the United States met in Islamabad against a backdrop of growing alarm over the situation in Afghanistan, where more than half the population is facing severe hunger over the coming winter.
The Taliban victory in August saw the billions of dollars in foreign aid that had kept the economy afloat abruptly switched off, with more than $9 billion in central bank reserves frozen outside the country.
“The engagement with Afghanistan must not only continue but should be enhanced for multiple reasons,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in opening remarks at the meeting in Islamabad, which was also attended by the Taliban’s acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
“Nobody wishes to see a relapse into civil war, no one wants an economic collapse that will spur instability,” he said. “Everyone wants terrorist elements operating inside Afghanistan to be tackled effectively and we all want to prevent a new refugee crisis,” he said.
Restrictions on the banking system put in place by international governments since the Taliban took over have deepened the pain for Afghans, prompting growing calls for the freeze on the reserves to be lifted.
The troika said it acknowledged concerns about the “serious liquidity challenges and committed to continue focusing on measures to ease access to legitimate banking services.”
Pakistan has called on governments, including the United States, to allow development assistance to flow into Afghanistan to prevent collapse.
Pakistan has also discussed the idea of Afghanistan joining CPEC, its multi-billion dollar infrastructure project with China, which comes under the banner of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI).
Thursday’s conference, which reiterated calls on the Taliban to ensure women’s rights are respected and that Afghanistan does not become a base for militant groups to carry out attacks outside the country, is the latest in a series of diplomatic meetings in the region.
Muttaqi arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday to discuss trade and other ties, while neighbouring India held a conference for regional countries on Wednesday, though arch-rival Pakistan did not attend that meeting.
|Stock
|Price
|
Unicap Mod. / Nov 12
Unicap Modaraba(UCAPM)
|
2.85
▲ 0.55 (23.91%)
|
First Punjab Mod. / Nov 12
First Punjab Modaraba(FPJM)
|
2.90
▲ 0.30 (11.54%)
|
Pak Gulf Leas. / Nov 12
Pak-Gulf Leasing Company Limited(PGLC)
|
8.40
▲ 0.85 (11.26%)
|
Blessed Tex. / Nov 12
Blessed Textiles Limited(BTL)
|
468.02
▲ 32.65 (7.50%)
|
Landmark Sp. / Nov 12
Landmark Spinning Industries Limited(LMSM)
|
26.67
▲ 1.86 (7.50%)
|
Pak Engg. / Nov 12
Pakistan Engineering Co Limited(PECO)
|
409.92
▲ 28.59 (7.50%)
|
Janana D Mal / Nov 12
Janana De Malucho Textile Mills Limited(JDMT)
|
83.89
▲ 5.80 (7.43%)
|
Pak Hotels Devp / Nov 12
Pakistan Hotels Developers Limited(PHDL)
|
169.00
▲ 11.50 (7.30%)
|
Shield Corp. / Nov 12
Shield Corporation Limited(SCL)
|
293.00
▲ 19.71 (7.21%)
|
Gillette Pak / Nov 12
Gillette Pakistan Limited(GLPL)
|
220.95
▲ 13.23 (6.37%)
|Stock
|Price
|
Modaraba Al-Mali (R) / Nov 12
Modaraba Al-Mali (R)(MODAMR)
|
0.82
▲ -0.21 (-20.39%)
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
0.65
▲ -0.14 (-17.72%)
|
First IBL Mod. / Nov 12
First IBL Modaraba(FIBLM)
|
6.11
▲ -1.00 (-14.06%)
|
First Elite Cap. Mod. / Nov 12
First Elite Capital Modaraba(FECM)
|
3.28
▲ -0.27 (-7.61%)
|
Ismail Ind. / Nov 12
Ismail Industries Limited(ISIL)
|
467.15
▲ -37.85 (-7.50%)
|
Leather Up. / Nov 12
Leather Up Limited(LEUL)
|
14.00
▲ -1.12 (-7.41%)
|
Saif Tex / Nov 12
Saif Textile Mills Limited(SAIF)
|
21.75
▲ -1.74 (-7.41%)
|
Imperial Ltd / Nov 12
Imperial Limited(IML)
|
20.05
▲ -1.50 (-6.96%)
|
Samin Textile / Nov 12
Samin Textiles Limited(SMTM)
|
11.76
▲ -0.87 (-6.89%)
|
Suraj Cotton / Nov 12
Suraj Cotton Mills Limited(SURC)
|
220.10
▲ -15.00 (-6.38%)
|Stock
|Volume
|
Hum Network / Nov 12
Hum Network Limited(HUMNL)
|
5,244,500
▼ 0.00
|
Telecard Ltd. / Nov 12
Telecard Limited(TELE)
|
3,046,500
▼ 0.00
|
Service Fab. / Nov 12
Service Fabrics Limited(SERF)
|
3,031,000
▼ 0.00
|
Worldcall / Nov 12
Worldcall Telecom Limited(WTL)
|
2,134,000
▼ 0.00
|
TRG Pakistan / Nov 12
TRG Pakistan Limited(TRG)
|
1,961,763
▼ 0.00
|
TPL Properties / Nov 12
TPL Properties Limited(TPLP)
|
1,762,000
▼ 0.00
|
Byco Petroleum / Nov 12
Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited(BYCO)
|
1,377,000
▼ 0.00
|
First National Equities / Nov 12
First National Equities Limited(FNEL)
|
1,367,000
▼ 0.00
|
Merit Packaging (R) / Nov 12
Merit Packaging Limited (R)(MERITR2)
|
1,360,000
▼ 0.00
|
Fauji Food (R) / Nov 12
Fauji Food Limited (R)(FFLR1)
|
1,190,500
▼ 0.00
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 12
|
174.29
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 12
|
174.19
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 12
|
114.26
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 12
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 12
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 12
|
1.14
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 12
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 12
|
4649.27
|
India Sensex / Nov 12
|
59919.69
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 12
|
29547.07
|
Nasdaq / Nov 12
|
15704.28
|
Hang Seng / Nov 12
|
25247.99
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 12
|
7384.18
|
Dow Jones / Nov 12
|
35921.23
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 12
|
16083.11
|
France CAC40 / Nov 12
|
7059.55
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 12
|
81.36
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 12
|
16180.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 12
|
100700.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 12
|
1864.00
|
Cotton / Nov 12
|
115.41
