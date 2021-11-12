ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

CJP concerned at deteriorating law and order situation

Recorder Report 12 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing crime rate. He emphasised the need for adopting a proactive approach for prevention and detection of crimes.

The chief justice was chairing the meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) held in the Supreme Court building to review the implementation status of PRC Report and its overall impact on policing across the country.

The chief justice said the high rate of acquittal, poor investigation, non-usage of modern technology, lack of professional skills, and non-responsive attitude of police towards public are key factors adversely affecting the overall performance of the criminal justice system.

He opined that motivation which is foremost inspiring factor is not coming in mainstream. The recommendations of Police Reforms Committee should be implemented in an effective manner to achieve the required results.

The recommendations should not be taken as academic discussion but need to be implemented on the ground to improve the service delivery of the police.

Progress should be reflected in each and every district of the country. For improving the standards and quality of policing, efforts should be made for capacity building of all police officers/officials and prosecutors through special and regular trainings.

The meeting was attended by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, serving IsGP from all four provinces, GB, AJ&K and former Inspectors General of Police Afzal Ali Shigri, (Convener), Dr Shoaib Suddle, Tariq Khosa, Fiaz Toru, Wajid Zia, Director General of National Police Foundation. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of PRC Report and discussed draft strategy and action plan to implement the recommendations of the PRC.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Supreme Court Gulzar Ahmed modern technology Police Reforms Committee
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

CJP concerned at deteriorating law and order situation

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories