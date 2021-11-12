CJP concerned at deteriorating law and order situation

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed expressed concern over the deteriorating law and order situation and increasing crime rate. He emphasised the need for adopting a proactive approach for prevention and detection of crimes.

The chief justice was chairing the meeting of the Police Reforms Committee (PRC) held in the Supreme Court building to review the implementation status of PRC Report and its overall impact on policing across the country.

The chief justice said the high rate of acquittal, poor investigation, non-usage of modern technology, lack of professional skills, and non-responsive attitude of police towards public are key factors adversely affecting the overall performance of the criminal justice system.

He opined that motivation which is foremost inspiring factor is not coming in mainstream. The recommendations of Police Reforms Committee should be implemented in an effective manner to achieve the required results.

The recommendations should not be taken as academic discussion but need to be implemented on the ground to improve the service delivery of the police.

Progress should be reflected in each and every district of the country. For improving the standards and quality of policing, efforts should be made for capacity building of all police officers/officials and prosecutors through special and regular trainings.

The meeting was attended by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Senior Puisne Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, serving IsGP from all four provinces, GB, AJ&K and former Inspectors General of Police Afzal Ali Shigri, (Convener), Dr Shoaib Suddle, Tariq Khosa, Fiaz Toru, Wajid Zia, Director General of National Police Foundation. The meeting reviewed the implementation status of PRC Report and discussed draft strategy and action plan to implement the recommendations of the PRC.

