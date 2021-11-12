PDM decides to step up anti-govt protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has decided to launch long march in provinces after holding its public gathering in Lahore, the date for which has not been finalized yet. The date for Lahore rally would be finalised in virtual meeting of PDM leaders that has been rescheduled from November 11 to November 15.

The modalities of upcoming anti-government campaign would be mapped out in the meeting, a statement from the anti-government alliance of opposition parties said.

PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has summoned the November 15 meeting to also review a protest strategy against rising inflation and issues of Electronic Vote Machines (EVMs) and PDM's stance over awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis.

According to PDM spokesperson Maulana Hafiz Hamdullah, PDM virtual session will be held at 3:00 pm. Fazal will chair the session on a video link from Islamabad.

The meeting will be attended by Nawaz Sharif, Shehbaz Sharif, Sardar Akhtar Mengal, Mehmood Khan Achakzai, Aftab Sherpao, Dr Abdul Malik, Sajid Mir, Shah Awais Noorani and others through a video link, Hamdullah said.

He added that leaders of all parties in the PDM will attend the meeting through video link. He said that the meeting will decide on future strategy of protests against inflation, consultation on EVMs, electoral reforms, awarding voting rights to overseas Pakistanis, NAB ordinance and other issues.

