Electoral reforms bill: Interior minister explains why joint sitting of parliament put off
RAWALPINDI: Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid on Thursday said that the joint session of the parliament was put off as the coalition parties had reservations about the electoral reforms bill.
Talking to reporters after inauguration of Dr AQ Khan Hall at the government associate College for Women Dhoke Mangtal, Rawalpindi, he said,
"Today was the joint session of the parliament but the speaker National Assembly has cancelled it due to reservation of the government's allied parties on electoral reform."
He said he was in favour of dialogues, and negotiation should be done with everyone. "If the joint session of the parliament is further delayed it would have good results," he said.
Rashid said he was also in favour of dialogue with the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) from the day one and against bloodshed. "I was the part of the committee that signed agreement with the TLP," he said, adding he was not aware of the contents of the latest agreement with the TLP and "one will know its details, only when the government decides to make it public."
To a question, he said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would complete his five-year term. When he was asked about the T20 World Cup, he said he prayed for Pakistan's victory against Australia.
He said he would take action after a week against some drug peddlers in Rawalpindi. About development work in Rawalpindi, the minister said in a short span of time, three women's colleges were established in the city.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
