ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 12, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President inaugurates CPLC office in Mirpurkhas

APP 12 Nov 2021

HYDERABAD: The President Arif Alvi on Thursday said the role of Citizens Police Liaison Committee (CPLC) in combating crimes cannot by overruled. He added that the organizations like CPLC can play vital role in making liaison between the police and citizens for maintaining law and order.

There is the need of establishing CPLC set up in other cities of Sindh so that peaceful atmosphere could be ensured with joint efforts, the President stated this while inaugurating the office of CPLC in Hyderabad.

Appreciating the role of CPLC, the President said that with the support of volunteer groups, the CPLC was playing effective role in eliminating heinous crimes including kidnapping for ransom as well as unearthing the drug trafficking in the province.

The President also emphasized the need of rooting out the narcotics dens adding that drug use has been prevailed in the society at alarming stage. The use of drugs is putting the bright future of the youth into darkness therefore combined efforts are required to control this menace and save the future of the youth, he added.

The President also underlined the need of opening of CPLC set up in Sukkur, Nawabshah and Larkana so that work for the welfare of the masses could be carried out with joint efforts. On demand of the people of the area, the President assured that efforts will be made for establishing a university in Mirpurkhas so that future generation of the area could get higher education at their nearest.

He, on the occasion called upon the youth to opt modern technologies like artificial intelligence so that they could be able to meet the challenges of modern world.

The Governor Sindh Imran Ismail while speaking on the occasion praised the services of CPLC adding that it playing key role in addressing the issues of the law and order being faced by the people of the province. The common people can approach the CPLC for resolving their grievances, he said.

He called upon the youth to join CPLC so that the objectives of maintaining peace could be achieved in right direction. Efforts are being made to ensure maximum participation of both male and female in CPLC, he said and added that no issue can be settled without participation of the local community.

Arif Alvi Imran Ismail CPLC modern technologies
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

Comments are closed.

President inaugurates CPLC office in Mirpurkhas

‘Troika plus’ group seeks to ease access to banking services

No sugar bag can be removed if it’s not carrying tax stamp, UIM

Imports: share of sales tax remains 56.4pc

Taliban asked to keep a close watch over spoilers

Taliban-ruled Afghanistan’s prospects brighten

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

OPEC says high prices to dampen pace of oil demand recovery

Energy Recommendations 2021: OICCI for free, multi buyer-seller power market

Sales tax on petrol reduced

Forex reserves exceed $24bn mark on official inflows

Read more stories