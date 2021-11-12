ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
Nazim Jokhio murder case: PPP MPA to remain in police custody till 16th

INP 12 Nov 2021

KARACHI: PPP MPA Jam Awais and other suspects arrested in the Nazim Jokhio murder case will remain in police custody for another four days as a Malir court on Thursday extended their physical remand until Nov 16. The Memon Goth police produced the lawmaker and other suspects in court amid tight security and requested an extension in their remand for further investigation.

The counsel for the suspects opposed the Investigation Officer's (IO) plea for remand extension. The IO informed the court that the police were unable to find the record of the vehicle seen in the video. The Excise and Taxation Department had no record of the vehicle and the police were now approaching the customs authorities in this regard, he added.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard. Earlier, the police said Nazim Jokhio was subjected to severe torture until he died. His body might have been tortured even after his death, they added.

"Jam Awais didn't surrender to police, but he was forced to surrender himself, he had fled from Karachi to Khuzdar," according to police. "Later he returned Karachi and reported to police," officials said.

