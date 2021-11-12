New strikes kill 125 Yemen rebels near Marib
RIYADH: The Saudi-led coalition in Yemen announced Thursday a new death toll of 125 Huthi rebels in its latest strikes around Marib, the last remaining government bastion in the north.
The coalition said the rebels were killed in "22 operations targeting vehicles and militia members" over the previous 24 hours, the Saudi state news agency reported.
According to the coalition, the operations took place in Sirwah to the east of Marib city and Al-Bayda province to the south and also destroyed 14 military vehicles.
The Saudi-led coalition has been reporting high death tolls in almost daily strikes since October amid a campaign to prevent the rebels from capturing the strategic northern city.
The Huthis rarely comment on the tolls, which have surpassed 3,000 in total according to coalition figures. AFP cannot independently verify these numbers.
Earlier on Thursday, the coalition said it conducted "air strikes on legitimate military targets in Sanaa and Saada (in the north) including sites for ballistic missiles, drones and weapons depots" belonging to the Huthis.
The coalition intervened militarily in 2015 to prop up the internationally recognised Yemeni government after the Iran-backed Huthis seized the capital Sanaa the year before.
Since the start of the conflict, tens of thousands of people have been killed and millions displaced, precipitating what the UN has described as the "world's worst humanitarian crisis".
UN special envoy Hans Grundberg concluded a three-day tour of Yemen on Thursday - part of a bid to resuscitate the long-stalled peace process.
The envoy pointed to "the need for comprehensive solutions and inclusive political dialogue", according to a statement from his office.
|Stock
|Price
|
786 Investments / Nov 12
786 Investments Limited(786)
|
7.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL- Abbas / Nov 12
Al-Abbas Sugar Mills Limited(AABS)
|
307.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Agro Allianz / Nov 12
Agro Allianz limited(AAL)
|
16.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
AL-Abid Silk / Nov 12
Al-Abid Silk Mills Limited(AASM)
|
3.49
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Ali Asghar / Nov 12
Ali Asghar Textile Mills Limited(AATM)
|
2.07
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Allied Bank / Nov 12
Allied Bank Limited(ABL)
|
78.25
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abbott Lab. / Nov 12
Abbott Laboratories (Pakistan) Limited(ABOT)
|
765.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Abson Ind. / Nov 12
Abson Industries Limited(ABSON)
|
2.50
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Attock Cement / Nov 12
Attock Cement Pakistan Limited(ACPL)
|
130.00
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|
Adam Sugar / Nov 12
Adam Sugar Mills Limited(ADAMS)
|
34.33
▼ 0.00 (0.00%)
|Stock
|Volume
|Currency
|Rate
|
USD PKR Interbank Selling / Nov 10
|
173.03
|
USD PKR Interbank Buying / Nov 10
|
172.93
|
USD to Japanese Yen / Nov 10
|
113.88
|
USD to Swiss Franc / Nov 10
|
0.92
|
Pound Sterling to USD / Nov 10
|
1.34
|
Euro to USD / Nov 10
|
1.15
|
UK LIBOR % / Nov 10
|
0.07
|Stock
|Volume
|
S&P 500 / Nov 10
|
4646.71
|
India Sensex / Nov 10
|
60352.82
|
Tokyo Nikkei / Nov 10
|
29106.78
|
Nasdaq / Nov 10
|
15622.71
|
Hang Seng / Nov 10
|
24996.14
|
FTSE 100 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|
Dow Jones / Nov 10
|
36079.94
|
Germany DAX 30 / Nov 10
|
16067.83
|
France CAC40 / Nov 10
|
7340.15
|Item
|Value
|
Crude Oil / Nov 10
|
81.55
|
Karachi Cotton Assoc. / Nov 10
|
16080.00
|
Gold 10 Grams / Nov 10
|
97310.00
|
Gold Spot / Nov 10
|
1851.30
|
Cotton / Nov 10
|
115.05
