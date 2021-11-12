ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Australian shares extend slump as inflation fears weigh

Reuters 12 Nov 2021

SYDNEY: Australian shares recorded their biggest slump in a week as unexpected soft jobs data dented risk appetite on Thursday while growing U.S. inflationary risks stoked concerns the Federal Reserve will tighten monetary policy sooner than expected.

The S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.57% at 7,381.9, extending losses for the fourth consecutive session.

Australian employment suffered a shock fall in October as lockdowns continued to plague the labour market, though all signs point to a rapid recovery now that the economy is reopening.

“The main theme on the market is that inflation is probably not as transitory as we’re thinking,” said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

“People are looking for security and they’re reacting to the high (U.S.) inflation number last night, and that’s the main thrust of the market.”

Australian financials were down 0.9%, with all major banks clocking losses between 0.1% and 1.6%.

Investor sentiment took a hit as the local currency slid to its lowest in more than a month after a high reading on U.S. inflation sent the greenback soaring.

Investors in energy stocks reacted to the news as shares fell 2%, tracking overnight losses in crude oil prices.

Merger discussions between Oil Search and Santos saw some progress after a Papua New Guinea court permitted investors to vote on the deal. However, shares of both companies closed down 0.9% and 2%, respectively.

Miners were the sole upward pull in the benchmark as they recorded their best session in more than two months, after debt-laden China Evergrande Group was reported to have made a coupon payment to several bondholders.

