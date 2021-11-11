ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Dubai leads most Gulf bourses higher, Abu Dhabi at peak

Reuters Updated 11 Nov 2021

Dubai's stock market outperformed its Gulf peers on Thursday, closing out a fifth straight week of gains, while the Abu Dhabi index reached a record high.

Dubai's main share index rose 1.1%, buoyed by a 2.5% rise in Emirates NBD Bank and a 4.8% jump in budget airliner Air Arabia, after it swung to a profit for the third quarter.

Blue-chip developer Emaar Properties added 0.4%, after it said all conditions for the merger with its unit Emaar Malls have been met.

Shares of Emaar Malls gained 0.8%; they will be suspended from trading starting Nov.16.

The all-share deal to make Emaar Malls a wholly-owned subsidiary of Emaar Properties was announced in March.

Union Properties leapt 5.1%, to become the top gainer on the index, recouping some of the previous session's around 10% drop.

Saudi index leads most Gulf bourses higher

On Tuesday, the company said its chairman, Khalifa Hassan al-Hammadi, was dismissed from the board following disclosure that the public prosecution office in the United Arab Emirates ordered his arrest.

The UAE attorney general announced the investigation in October into allegations of financial violations by the chairman and other officials of Union Properties, state news agency WAM had reported.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index rose 0.4%, with SABIC Agri-Nutrients Co climbing 4.9% and Saudi National Bank closing 1.5% higher.

The Saudi stock market is supported by strong local fundamentals while the market recovers from the latest price corrections. However, the Tadawul remains exposed to further falls in oil prices as oil-consuming countries try to talk prices down, said Wael Makarem, senior market strategist at Exness.

Jabal Omar Development Company fell 0.8%, after third-quarter losses widened.

The developer attributed the result to tax provisions and an increase in expenses after the expiry of pandemic-related waivers on some financial charges.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.7%, hitting a record high, with telecoms firm Etisalat rising 1.5%.

Abu Dhabi has proposed a regulatory framework to allow the listing of blank-cheque companies, potentially opening the door to a slew of Gulf-focused deals involving special-purpose acquisition companies (SPACs).

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with Commercial Bank rising 0.7%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index ended 0.8% higher, with most of the stocks on the index in positive territory.

Investors remain optimistic regarding the market's potential and the main index could recover from its latest price corrections, said Makarem.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.4% to 11,899

ABU DHABI added 0.7% to 8,286

DUBAI up 1.1% to 3,141

QATAR gained 0.2% to 12,041

EGYPT rose 0.8% to 11,573

BAHRAIN was up 0.1% to 1,789

OMAN fell 0.6% to 4,012

KUWAIT added 0.5% to 7,926

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Abu Dhabi index Dubai's stock market Saudi stock market
We love hearing your feedback, help us improve by answering these 5 survey questions

Comments

1000 characters

Dubai leads most Gulf bourses higher, Abu Dhabi at peak

Troika Plus calls on Afghan Taliban to form an inclusive, representative govt

Govt removes name of TLP chief Saad Rizvi from Fourth Schedule

Ambiguity over IMF programme pushes rupee over 174 against US dollar

China ruling party leaders pass historic Xi resolution

Engagement with Afghanistan must continue, Qureshi tells Troika Plus meeting

Ariana Afghan Airlines begins flights from Kabul to Islamabad

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

Thousands of Afghans deported from Iran to Taliban rule

More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar

NCOC approves Sinopharm, Sinovac vaccines for children over 12 years

Read more stories