ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,348 Decreased By ▼ -281.7 (-0.6%)
KSE30 17,981 Decreased By ▼ -108.07 (-0.6%)
Banks, auto stocks drag Indian shares as inflation fears weigh

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

BENGALURU: Indian shares ended lower on Thursday, weighed down by losses in banking and automobile stocks, with investor sentiment also soured by broad worries about inflation triggered by a big jump in US consumer prices.

The blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index closed down 0.80% at 17,873.60, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.72% to end at 59,919.69.

The markets have struggled to build on momentum from a slight festival-led rebound seen last week following October's correction, with the main indexes on track to end lower for the current week.

Data on Wednesday showing US consumer prices surged at the fastest pace since 1990 last month reverberated across global markets, driving a slide in both Asian and European shares.

On investors' radar is India's October retail inflation reading on Friday, with a Reuters poll of 43 economists forecasting inflation likely hovered near a six-month low.

Indian shares edge lower as metals, banks fall; Nykaa soars in debut

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index fell 1.19% to record its fourth straight session of losses. State-run lender State Bank of India was down 2.8% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Auto Index ended 1.18% lower, snapping a four-session streak of gains. Eicher Motors and Tata Motors shed more than 1.4% each.

Among individual stocks, shares of Zomato added 3.6% after the company posted quarterly revenue that more than doubled as orders on its food delivery business zoomed.

Consumer goods maker Godrej Consumer Products fell as much as 3.2% after missing September-quarter profit estimates.

Conglomerate Piramal Enterprises was down 3.9% after its quarterly profit, revenue fell.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index BSE Sensex
