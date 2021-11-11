ANL 16.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.05%)
ASC 13.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.45%)
ASL 16.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.21%)
BOP 8.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.7%)
BYCO 7.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.33%)
FCCL 18.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.59%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.77%)
FFL 12.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.61%)
FNEL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.99%)
GGGL 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.7%)
GGL 32.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.36%)
HUMNL 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.61%)
JSCL 20.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.31%)
KEL 3.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.69%)
MDTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-4%)
MLCF 36.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-1.59%)
NETSOL 113.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.74%)
PACE 4.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-3.68%)
PAEL 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
PIBTL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.89%)
POWER 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.03%)
PRL 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.23%)
PTC 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.74%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 42.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
TELE 18.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.56%)
TRG 128.55 Decreased By ▼ -3.21 (-2.44%)
UNITY 28.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.46%)
WTL 2.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,799 Decreased By ▼ -46.15 (-0.95%)
BR30 20,964 Decreased By ▼ -375.19 (-1.76%)
KSE100 46,366 Decreased By ▼ -263.55 (-0.57%)
KSE30 17,995 Decreased By ▼ -94.21 (-0.52%)
European stocks drop at open

  • London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,333.71 points
AFP Updated 11 Nov 2021

LONDON: Europe's main stock markets retreated at the open Thursday following a mixed performance by Asia.

London's benchmark FTSE 100 index dropped 0.1 percent to 7,333.71 points after official data showed Britain's economic recovery slowed sharply in the third quarter on global supply disruptions.

In the eurozone, Frankfurt's DAX index shed 0.1 percent to 16,057.16 points and the Paris CAC 40 lost 0.1 percent to 7,034.97.

