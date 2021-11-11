ANL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
Abandoning Afghanistan again will be a mistake: Dr Moeed Yusuf

  • NSA says the world needs to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Nov 2021

National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that abandoning Afghanistan would be a mistake again by the international community, it was reported.

Talking to a four-member US delegation, headed by Minority Staff Director, Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chris Socha in Islamabad on Thursday, Yusuf said the world needs to constructively engage the Afghan Taliban in order to prevent governance collapse and avert another refugee crisis.

He added Pakistan is coordinating with the world to have a stable and peaceful Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, both the sides discussed situation of Afghanistan along with the ways to enhance cooperation in light of the regional and international developments and challenges.

PM urges world to help avert humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan

Moeed and Socha also exchanged views on the importance of developing the strategic relationship between Pakistan and the United States and the determination to strengthen ties in all sectors and vital areas of cooperation.

Moeed's remarks come amid a critical situation in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Pakistan has been urging the international community to support the Taliban-led Afghan government to avert a humanitarian crisis.

PM says world must act now

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan referred to the World Food Programme (WFP) alert regarding the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, urging the international community to help avert the crisis.

“Pakistan will continue to provide all possible relief but the international community must act now,” he said. The international community has moral obligation to avert this humanitarian disaster confronting the Afghan people, he added.

Pak envoy to UN backs PM’s call for helping crisis-hit Afghanistan

“I have been warning of this humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. Now WFP chief issues alert,” Imran Khan remarked.

The premier also highlighted the link of a BBC News report which showed Afghan standing in a queue to get food provided by the world organisations like World Food Programme (WFP).

According to the report, the WFP is faced with having to raise its supplies to Afghanistan to help more than 22 million people.

“If the weather is as bad as experts are predicting this winter, the expectation is that large numbers will be threatened with acute hunger and widespread famine,” it added.

Several areas are reporting drought, which adds to the sense of growing catastrophe, it stated.

