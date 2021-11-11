ANL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.29%)
More than 50% students between 12 to 18 years administered one dose of Covid vaccine: Umar

  • NCOC head says total number of students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million
BR Web Desk Updated 11 Nov 2021

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar has said that more than 50 percent of students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been administered at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine across the country.

In a tweet on Thursday, Umar said: “Alhamdulillah more than half the students between the ages of 12 and 18 have been vaccinated with at least 1 dose."

He added, "Total students vaccinated so far exceeds 5.5 million. GB leads the way with 68% and Punjab is second with 62%.”

On November 10, Umar announced that Pakistan vaccinated 50% of the country's eligible population against the novel coronavirus with at least one dose as it paces up its inoculation drive amid the decline in positive cases.

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

The head of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has become the second province to vaccinate half of its eligible population with at least one dose.

He also said that the country achieved another record of administering 1.7 million doses in a day on November 9.

Earlier, while chairing the meeting on coronavirus, the NCOC head had emphasised on stepping up the administration of second dose to eligible individuals. Umar also appreciated the efforts of all stakeholders in bringing down the positivity ratio of the virus.

