ANL 17.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASC 13.85 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
ASL 17.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.29%)
BOP 8.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 7.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
FCCL 18.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.21%)
FFBL 26.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.16%)
FFL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.85%)
FNEL 10.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
GGGL 17.89 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.65%)
GGL 32.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.93%)
HUMNL 7.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.19%)
JSCL 20.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
KAPCO 28.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.17%)
KEL 3.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.12%)
MDTL 2.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-2%)
MLCF 36.71 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.36%)
NETSOL 116.40 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.22%)
PACE 5.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.97%)
PAEL 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.58%)
PIBTL 8.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
POWER 7.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
PRL 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.66 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.31%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.01 Increased By ▲ 0.97 (2.25%)
TELE 19.33 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.31%)
TRG 132.35 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.45%)
UNITY 28.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.66%)
WTL 2.46 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.82%)
BR100 4,851 Increased By ▲ 5.55 (0.11%)
BR30 21,384 Increased By ▲ 45.69 (0.21%)
KSE100 46,728 Increased By ▲ 98.12 (0.21%)
KSE30 18,111 Increased By ▲ 21.52 (0.12%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil prices steady after falling on signs US may release more reserves

Reuters 11 Nov 2021

SINGAPORE: Oil prices were steady on Thursday after falling in the previous session on concerns rising inflation in the United States, spurred by climbing energy costs, may prompt the government to release more strategic crude stockpiles to drive down prices.

On Wednesday, Brent crude futures fell by 2.5% and West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures dropped by 3.3% after reports that US inflation increased at the fastest rate in 30 years pushed the dollar higher and crude inventories in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, rose after the government released some strategic reserves.

Brent crude futures gained 31 cents, or 0.4%, to $82.95 a barrel at 0515 GMT, while WTI futures rose 29 cents, or 0.4%, to $81.63.

"Crude prices are trying to find their footing after yesterday's slide as runaway inflation in America is adding pressure on the Biden administration to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve," said Edward Moya, senior analyst at OANDA.

"Energy traders know that an SPR release will only deliver a very short-term drop in prices that won't provide much relief for the American consumer."

Consumer inflation data on Wednesday showed US prices were rising at a 6.2% year-over-year rate. The dollar gained on expectations that actions by the White House and US Federal Reserve to curb the rising prices may lead to higher interest rates and tighter monetary policy. Oil typically trades inversely to the dollar.

US President Joe Biden said he asked the National Economic Council to work to reduce energy costs and the Federal Trade Commission to push back on market manipulation in the energy sector to reverse inflation.

Some of the efforts to cut energy costs might include releasing more crude from the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR).

US crude stocks rose last week on the SPR injection while inventories of gasoline and distillates like diesel declined further, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Nov. 5, compared with analysts' expectations for an increase of 2.1 million barrels.

The SPR release was 3.1 million barrels, the largest since July 2017.

Oil

Comments

1000 characters

Oil prices steady after falling on signs US may release more reserves

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories