Family planning drive being launched in 10 Punjab districts

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that a robust family planning campaign in 10 districts of Punjab is being launched.

During a meeting with World Bank delegation comprising its Practice Manager Gail Richarson, Senior Health Specialist Manobthari, Senior Health Specialist Alkiya Kashif, Economist Jahanzeb and Operations office Shiza Khan at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, the minister discussed with the World Bank team measures to improve Mother and Child health indicators in Punjab.

The World Bank delegation appreciated strategy to develop new Mother and Child Hospitals as well as Punjab’s overall performance during the Corona Pandemic.

The health minister said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, new Mother and Child Hospitals are being developed. We appreciate the efforts and support of the World Bank for improvement in Mother and Child Health indicators. The Reach Every Door vaccination campaign is currently underway across Punjab.”

She maintained that from 31st December onwards, the Universal Insurance Programme is being scaled up for all 29.3 million families of Punjab. “Around 60% of reported cases in Punjab hospitals are about mothers and children.

Our immediate priority is to vaccinate more and more people in Punjab. Our Lady Health Workers are being trained on latest training modules. Based on some good practices in Iran, we have started work on Sehat Ghar project in Punjab. Directions have been issued to ensure birth registration of each and every child in public and private hospitals,” she said.

