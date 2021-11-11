ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Covid-19: Over 53pc population of Punjab vaccinated

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: Inaugurating the corona virus vaccination centre here at Special Education Department, Garden Town; Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that all special children of 12 years of age would be vaccinated while they had vaccinated more than 53 per cent population of the province.

Punjab Minister for Special Education Chaudhry Muhammad Ikhlaq, Primary and Secondary Department (P&SHD) Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch, Special Education Department Secretary Saima Saeed, Special Secretary Saleha Saeed, Special Education Department Director General Pervez Iqbal Butt and other officials were present.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that more than 37,000 children were getting education in schools of Punjab School Education Department, adding that more than 70 per cent of these children were above 12 years of age.

She said that corona pandemic affected the both health and education, asserting that the P&SHD would vaccinate all special children enrolled in the institutions of the Special Education Department free of cost.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

