ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EU envoy meets COAS

APP 11 Nov 2021

RAWALPINDI: Ambass-ador of European Union (EU) Androulla Kaminara Wednesday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and appreciated Pakistan’s role in Afghan situation and efforts for regional stability.

During the meeting, matters of mutual interests, regional security situation including current situation of Afghanistan and bilateral cooperation with European Union (EU) were discussed, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS said Pakistan valued its relations with EU countries, adding, “and we earnestly look forward to enhance mutually beneficial multi-domain relations based on common interests.” The visiting dignitary pledged to play her role for further improvements in diplomatic cooperation with Pakistan at all levels.

European Union COAS Qamar Javed Bajwa Androulla Kaminara

Comments

Comments are closed.

EU envoy meets COAS

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories