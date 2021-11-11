PARTLY FACETIOUS: The govt has begun to do an Ishaq Dar

“I don’t understand!”

“The Khan instructed The Buzz to best Murad Ali Shah in all matters and viola! Lahore has now been declared the most polluted city in the world – and wait it’s not the dratted Opposition that has pointed this out but international monitoring bodies and need I add The Khan administration has now begun to do an Ishaq Dar – citing foreign entities favourable reports as more credible than domestic fake news givers…”

“Give me an example?”

“World Bank and other international agencies are giving it full marks for smart lock down…”

“Smart and not micro?”

“Down with the World Bank for daring to re-title and undermine…”

“Calm down anyway when I said I don’t understand I wasn’t referring to Lahore overtaking not only Karachi but the rest of the world in being crowned as the world’s dirtiest city.”

“Oh you meant the resurgence of dengue? That’s on The Khan…he said beat Shehbaz Sharif but with the proviso to abandon all that he set up to control…”

“You are being facetious today anyway that’s not why I said I don’t understand.”

“The Khan fed parliamentarians at the taxpayers’ expense to ensure that the joint sitting today passes all the legislation that he wishes to pass…”

“All ordinances and amendments require further amendments and so does that mean more free meals for parliamentarians…”

“Don’t be facetious…true Shehbaz Sharif gave dinner to the joint opposition but he paid for it himself and…”

“From corruption money but the taxpayers’ money is not corruption money – the victory of justified moral…”

“Right, right, I have heard that lecture many, many times now, anyway when I said I don’t understand I meant summoning the joint sitting on the same day as the T20 semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia and…”

“I reckon the joint sitting maybe over by then.”

“But still it doesn’t make sense to me…”

“You are so thick headed – the figure 11 has religious significance – I mean I remember my mother saying to me to give 11 rupees to charity so that any wish I may have may come true…”

“Your mum must know how cheap you are…I mean 11 rupees?”

“I was a kid then, now its 111 or 1011 and so on…”

“For your information the Prime Minister listened to you and has deferred the joint sitting.”

“That’s sudden - I mean that feeding of parliamentarians – PTI and allies was wasted.”

“Goes to show feeding anyone at public expense may not always give results while a dinner paid for by Shahbaz Sharif, irrespective of source of income….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

