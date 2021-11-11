ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The govt has begun to do an Ishaq Dar

Anjum Ibrahim 11 Nov 2021

“I don’t understand!”

“The Khan instructed The Buzz to best Murad Ali Shah in all matters and viola! Lahore has now been declared the most polluted city in the world – and wait it’s not the dratted Opposition that has pointed this out but international monitoring bodies and need I add The Khan administration has now begun to do an Ishaq Dar – citing foreign entities favourable reports as more credible than domestic fake news givers…”

“Give me an example?”

“World Bank and other international agencies are giving it full marks for smart lock down…”

“Smart and not micro?”

“Down with the World Bank for daring to re-title and undermine…”

“Calm down anyway when I said I don’t understand I wasn’t referring to Lahore overtaking not only Karachi but the rest of the world in being crowned as the world’s dirtiest city.”

“Oh you meant the resurgence of dengue? That’s on The Khan…he said beat Shehbaz Sharif but with the proviso to abandon all that he set up to control…”

“You are being facetious today anyway that’s not why I said I don’t understand.”

“The Khan fed parliamentarians at the taxpayers’ expense to ensure that the joint sitting today passes all the legislation that he wishes to pass…”

“All ordinances and amendments require further amendments and so does that mean more free meals for parliamentarians…”

“Don’t be facetious…true Shehbaz Sharif gave dinner to the joint opposition but he paid for it himself and…”

“From corruption money but the taxpayers’ money is not corruption money – the victory of justified moral…”

“Right, right, I have heard that lecture many, many times now, anyway when I said I don’t understand I meant summoning the joint sitting on the same day as the T20 semifinal match between Pakistan and Australia and…”

“I reckon the joint sitting maybe over by then.”

“But still it doesn’t make sense to me…”

“You are so thick headed – the figure 11 has religious significance – I mean I remember my mother saying to me to give 11 rupees to charity so that any wish I may have may come true…”

“Your mum must know how cheap you are…I mean 11 rupees?”

“I was a kid then, now its 111 or 1011 and so on…”

“For your information the Prime Minister listened to you and has deferred the joint sitting.”

“That’s sudden - I mean that feeding of parliamentarians – PTI and allies was wasted.”

“Goes to show feeding anyone at public expense may not always give results while a dinner paid for by Shahbaz Sharif, irrespective of source of income….”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

World Bank Murad Ali Shah Shehbaz Sharif opposition Ishaq Dar Imran Khan T20 semifinal

Comments

Comments are closed.

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The govt has begun to do an Ishaq Dar

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories