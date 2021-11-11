ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

EVM only solution, insists PM

Zaheer Abbasi 11 Nov 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that electronic voting machine (EVM) is the only solution to rigging and other problems of elections in the country.

Addressing the parliamentarians of the ruling party and its allies on Wednesday, the prime minister said that the EVM decision was not taken in haste but after a thorough study of the judicial commission report.

He said that the government has been inviting suggestion to the proposed electoral reform law. He regretted that the opposition did not suggest a single proposal, rather opposed the law primarily because it was beneficiary of the existing system. The Election Commission also started propaganda against the EVM whose role has been to ensure free and fair election in the country, he added.

The prime minister said he was unable to understand what the benefit of his party in the EVM was. He said that the opposition is against the reforms in electoral system because it is a product of a corrupt system and knows that the EVM would abolish fake votes and end rigging by lower staff.

The prime minister said that a society that had morality cannot be destroyed even by atomic bombs and in this regard he referred to the stance of Japan. “If you don’t have the moral strength, you can’t do justice, you can’t bring the powerful under the rule of law, it’s not possible until the elections are free and fair,” he said. He said that in Western countries democracy functions on morality.

He said that all the elections after 1970 have been controversial and deplored that the governments have been unable to ensure free and fair elections.

He said that when a party comes to power, it has all the resources and power to bring about reforms in the electoral system but this was not done despite controversy in every election.

The prime minister also recounted that how his party had to stage 126-day sit-in to get his voice heard as the then government had not listened to their demand to open four constituencies. We wanted four constituencies opened so that the next election could be held transparently, he added.

He said after four constituencies were opened through a court order, rigging was found in all of them. He said that the then government has not undertaken a single reform in the light of the judicial commission’s finding. He said that then again there was controversy.

The prime minister said everyone knows what happened in the Senate elections, there were video clips how the votes were bought but nothing was done by the Election Commission. He said that his party raised voice against corruption in the Senate and said that the Senate election should be held through open ballot but the opposition opposed the government suggestion.

The premier added that this time, the Supreme Court stated that there should be verifiable elections but the opposition opposed it, knowing that money is used in secret ballots.

The prime minister also stated that his sole purpose of coming into politics was to make Pakistan a ‘welfare state’ and to provide justice on the basis of moral strength.

He added that the concept of “Naya Pakistan” in fact was that Pakistan was created for a purpose and that was read by the founding father and explained.

He also spoke about the welfare state concept presented by Allama Iqbal that how a country could stand on the principles of Islam.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

election commission Imran Khan electronic voting machine EVM

Comments

Comments are closed.

EVM only solution, insists PM

Tarin urges provinces to lift imported sugar stock

Emirates airline hints at introducing iconic A380s in Pakistan

APS tragedy: SC grills PM over talks with TTP, questions govt’s inaction against killers

Pakistan will host ‘Troika Plus Meeting’ today

IS in Afghanistan ‘under control’, say Taliban

ECC excludes 2 recommendations of STPF 2020-25

Tax Year 2020: Number of individual tax filers grows by 57pc

What’s actually behind closure of nine sugar mills in Sindh?

A ‘fearful’ govt postpones joint sitting of parliament

Registered taxpayers: FBR tax demands yield Rs80.1bn in FY21

Read more stories