Sindh approves 236 jobs under ‘deceased quota’

KARACHI: Sindh government has sanctioned 236 jobs under ‘deceased quota’ in various departments, bringing the total number of jobs approved under the same quota to 7,013.

According to details, a meeting chaired by Chief Secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah on implementation of deceased quota was held at Sindh Secretariat in which approval was given to give jobs to the children of deceased employees in various departments.

The meeting was attended by secretaries of various departments including Additional Chief Secretary Home and Senior Member Board of Revenue.

Chief Secretary Syed Mumtaz Shah said that so far 7013 jobs have been approved on implementation of deceased quota.

During the meeting, 236 jobs were also approved in various departments including 19 in Health Department, 11 in Revenue, 31 in Local Government, 74 in School Education, 4 in Works Services, 2 in Excise Department and on in Food, 15 in College Education, 45 in Irrigation, 2 in Co-operative, 2 in Labour Department, 9 in Service General Administration, while 12 jobs were approved in Agriculture Department.

Mumtaz Shah directed all the secretaries to complete the deceased quota applications expeditiously and release the salaries of the previously approved cases of the committee. He also directed all the District Deputy Commissioners to convene DRC meetings.

He directed the Secretary Law Department to facilitate the legal process for the employment of the children of employees who died in the line of duty.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021