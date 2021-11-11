ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
PRGMEA members briefed about PSW facility

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

KARACHI: The Customs officials gave a presentation on Pakistan Single Window (PSW) facility to the members of Pakistan Readymade Garments Manufacturers & Exporters Association (Prgmea) at a seminar held on Wednesday at Prgmea House Karachi.

The officials highlighted the salient features of the PSW facility.

Naveed Abbas Memon and Yawar Nawaz, Additional Collectors informed that the new system, based on latest ICT technology, will synchronize the existing facility of exports to help scale down time, cost and easy to work on.

They said that the PSW system is an ICT-based platform to help simplify harmonize, and automate the regulatory process related to cross border trade.

The facility also includes implementation of a port community system to facilitate businesses logistics related to the FIA, Customs and terminal operators.

They said the problems faced by the business community from lengthy and complex procedures will end including form “E” and form “I” after the PSW is in place.

The implementation of PSW till June 2020 will enable Pakistan to achieve compliance with the WTO’s Trade Facilitation Agreement.

Naveed Abbas Memon, Additional Collector said that registration has started under PSW portal and thousands of applications have been received so far.

Some 29 banks will also be integrated to the PSW to help exporter avoid a lengthy requirement.

