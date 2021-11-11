This is apropos a Business Recorder op-ed “Lull before fresh storms” carried by the newspaper Tuesday. The title of this article that has been penned by venerated Rashed Rahman should have been “Lull before fresh elections”. The incumbent government must have realised by now that fresh elections have become inevitable as it is no longer able to complete its five-year term because of a variety of reasons, including the present spate of price hike and rising inflation. In other words, people are experiencing excessive dearness of every essential kitchen item and fuel. The government’s approach to economy clearly shows that it is still clueless about how deal with the challenges facing the country. It is, therefore, about time the prime minister resigned and called fresh elections.

Razia Jahanzeb Khilji (Karachi)

