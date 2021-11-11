ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
Kishida unveils post-election cabinet

AFP 11 Nov 2021

TOKYO: Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida unveils his post-election cabinet Wednesday, with a new foreign minister but other posts unchanged as the government begins work on a new pandemic stimulus package.

At a special parliament session, lawmakers voted Kishida in as prime minister after his victory in last month’s general election.

The soft-spoken moderate took leadership of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party in September after former premier Yoshihide Suga decided not to stand for re-election.

Kishida’s post-election cabinet, to be officially announced later Wednesday, is largely the same as the government he named after becoming LDP leader — with the exception of a new top diplomat, Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Harvard-educated Hayashi has served in multiple cabinet posts, including as defence and education minister.

He heads a lawmakers group promoting Japan-China relations, and has been characterised by some analysts as a moderate on ties with Beijing.

Hayashi replaces Toshimitsu Motegi, who has been appointed LDP secretary general.

Kishida’s LDP and its coalition partner Komeito secured a majority of 295 of the lower house’s 465 seats in the election.

The new government’s first policy priority is expected to be a supplementary budget including pandemic stimulus.

Local media reported the budget would be worth around 30 trillion yen ($266 billion), and it is expected to include the distribution of 100,000 yen ($880) in cash and vouchers to under-18s whose families meet an income cap.

Overall, Kishida is not expected to veer significantly from existing economic, foreign policy and defence positions in Japan, with analysts saying he offers continuity rather than change.

