Poland accuses Belarus of ‘state terrorism’ over migrant crisis

WARSAW: Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday accused Belarus of “state terrorism” over an unprecedented migrant crisis on the border of EU member Poland.

“What we are facing here, we must be clear, is a manifestation of state terrorism,” Morawiecki told reporters in Warsaw at a joint press conference with visiting EU chief Charles Michel.

He added he believed it was also Belarus strongman Alexander Lukashenko’s “quiet revenge” for Poland’s support of the opposition.

Western governments have accused Lukashenko of luring migrants, mainly from the Middle East, to his country and sending them to cross over into EU member Poland.