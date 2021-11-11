Shaheens vs Sri Lanka-A one-day series starts today

LAHORE: Pakistan Shaheens will start their three-match one-day series against Sri Lanka A on Thursday (today) in Dambulla.

All three 50-over matches will be played in Colombo with the second and third match to be played on 13 and 15 November in Dambulla.

The Saud Shakeel-led Shaheens dominated the hosts in the two rain affected four-day matches in Pallekele. Pakistan batters and bowlers showcased their skills in no uncertain terms and the tourists would have in all probability won both games if rain had not played spoilsport.

Pacers Naseem Shah, Khurram Shahzad and Irfanullah Shah shared the ten Sri Lanka A wickets in the first innings of the first four-day match with Naseem taking five as the hosts were blown away for 141. Saud scored a century, Omair Bin Yousuf contributed 93 and Kamran Ghulam made 58 runs as Shaheens responded with 324 for two declared.

The match petered out in a draw with Sri Lanka A responding with 144 for two in their second innings. Abdullah Shafique and Salman Ali Agha hit centuries as Shaheens piled-up 394 in the first innings of the second four-day match. Naseem then led the bowling charge as the hosts were sent packing for 67 runs; the right-armer took four while Khurram took three wickets. Arshad Iqbal took two wickets. Sri Lanka A responded with 317 for six after being forced to follow-on.

For the one-day series the Shaheens boast a formidable squad, Saud will be leading the batting charge along with Abdullah, Salman and Kamran Ghulam. The Naseem-led bowling attack also has great talent, skill and quality to cause serious trouble to the hosts just like the four-day matches.

