Pakistan

Police martyrs’ families yet to get dues, Shuhda package?

Recorder Report 11 Nov 2021

LAHORE: “Families of Police martyrs could not get their dues and Shuhda Package even after six month”. These were the common complaints of the heirs of the police Martyrs which were heard in the office of the provincial chief of police as well as in the civil secretariat especially in the home department.

Taking notice of these complaints, Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat convened the meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Shuhda Package here on Wednesday at civil secretariat.

Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat directed to ensure payment to the affected families of martyred police employees by completing all the steps within a month and said that it was a matter of great concern that the families of some martyrs could not get their dues even after six months.

Police martyrs’ families yet to get dues, Shuhda package?

