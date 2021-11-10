ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 11, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

EU wheat back at 13-year high as Russia plans more export curbs

Reuters Updated 11 Nov 2021

PARIS: Euronext wheat futures jumped on Wednesday to a fresh 13-year high as comments by Russia's agriculture minister on a grain export quota and possible hike in export duties rekindled concern about global availability.

March milling wheat, the most active contract on Paris-based Euronext, settled up 8.25 euros, or 2.9%, at 289.75 euros ($335.07) a tonne.

In closing trade it reached 290.00 euros, the highest price on a second-month position since February 2008 and slightly above a previous 13-1/2 year top last week.

Russia, the world's biggest wheat exporter, may revise upwards a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes if international prices raise sharply, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said.

Russia also plans to set grain export quotas for the first half of 2022, including for wheat, to secure domestic supply, Patrushev said.

Russia has been trying to curb domestic inflation but its intervention in grain exports has unsettled a wheat market facing reduced supply in other major export countries.

EU wheat and rapeseed fall from previous week's highs

"We had an announcement effect with Russia and trading volumes surged this afternoon," a futures trader said.

"The quota is a big issue but it will all depend on their export pace."

The Russian government's plans could have varying effects on export markets, according to traders.

"The news that Russia will set a grain export quota from January 2022 is fundamentally highly positive for EU exports. But the fear is that Russian traders will seek to sell and ship as much wheat as possible in November and December before the quota is imposed. This could weaken nearby demand."

"Overall, in the EU there will be hope this plan will keep Russian wheat out of the Algerian purchase tenders in the first half of 2022."

Standard 12% protein wheat for November delivery in Hamburg was offered for sale at about 2 euros under Paris December.

The Russian news helped Euronext rebound from a one-week low struck on Tuesday.

Russia's comments also overshadowed revisions to french wheat supply and demand forecasts in which farm office FranceAgriMer reduced expected exports and raised projected stocks.

In oilseeds, a rally in U.S. soybeans after a surprise cut to the official U.S. harvest forecast helped Euronext front-month rapeseed rise to equal a record high of 705.00 euros previously struck in late October.

Russian government Russian wheat EU exports Dmitry Patrushev U.S. soybeans

Comments

1000 characters

EU wheat back at 13-year high as Russia plans more export curbs

APS attack case: SC orders govt to submit report in 4 weeks

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

New Zealand beat England to reach first T20 World Cup final

China, U.S. pledge to reveal 2035 emissions targets in 2025

Indian police arrest man for threatening to rape Virat Kohli's infant daughter

OIC delegation visits LoC to observe situation

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Read more stories