Beijing welcomes Pakistan’s participation in China expo

Welcoming Pakistan’s participation in the China International Import Expo (CIIE) for the fourth consecutive year, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Wednesday that Beijing was ready to work with Islamabad to further deepen and expand cooperation with the country.

“We are pleased with the achievements of China-Pakistan economic and trade cooperation at the expo,” Wang Wenbin said during his regular briefing.

He said that the Chinese side was ready to work with Pakistan to further deepen and expand all-round cooperation, including trade, continuously enrich the connotation of China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership, and build a new era of closer China-Pakistan destiny community, bringing greater well-being to the two countries and their peoples.

The spokesperson said that the fruitful results achieved by the expo were strong proof of China’s expanding opening up to the outside world.

Since the launch of the CIIE, it had become an important window for global enterprises to share China’s huge market opportunities, he added.

The 4th China International Import Expo (CIIE), the world’s largest import-themed event, was held from November 5 to 10 in Shanghai, China.

Pakistan Ambassador to China Moin ul Haque attended the opening ceremony and visited Pakistan’s pavilion established to promote the country's products.

He also visited different stalls set up by Pakistani traders and businessmen to showcase their products.

Talking to the media, the ambassador said that “Pakistan had been participating in the event from the beginning. Prime Minister Imran Khan attended the first CIIE in 2018.”

He expressed confidence that this expo would serve as a great opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports.

The last two expos were held during the pandemic, and many of Pakistan's business community and companies could not participate in-person.

However, they still had access to this expo through online pavilions, he added.

Pakistan is exporting a large number of products to China. Textiles, leather, IT, and food products including rice, mangoes, and vegetables were among the major products sold to China.

More than 3,000 enterprises and corporate giants from 127 countries and regions around the globe brought their competitive products and state-of-the-art technologies to this year’s expo.