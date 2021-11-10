ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Wall St set to open lower as surge in consumer prices fans inflation fears

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Wall Street's main indexes were set to fall at the open on Wednesday as data showing a surge in US consumer prices last month deepened fears that high inflation is here to stay.

The Labor Department's report also showed that in the 12 months through October the consumer price index increased 6.2%, the largest year-on-year advance since November 1990, as supply bottlenecks persist.

"Even though the Federal Reserve believes that inflation is transitory, the evidence is starting to add up that that's not true," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments In New Vernon, New Jersey.

"The Fed has made very few moves outside of what they've told the markets they plan to do, but I think even they've got to be a little concerned by the strength of the increase."

The report comes a day after producer prices data showed a solid rise in October and highlights the extent to which manufacturers were passing on higher costs to consumers, whose spending accounts for 70% of the US economy.

Wall Street's main indexes ended their long streak of record closing highs on Tuesday as investors booked profits from the recent run-up in gains, especially in the absence of market-moving catalysts.

Wall St extends record rally on strong jobs report, Pfizer COVID-19 pill cheer

"It is just a natural breather. The markets moved quite a bit in a short period of time off at September lows," said Thomas Hayes, managing member, Great Hill Capital LLC, New York.

Wednesday's losses also came after data showed Chinese factory gate prices hit a 26-year high in October, while economic advisers to the German government said they expected the current rise in inflation to continue well into 2022.

Big industrial and energy firms such as Caterpillar Inc , 3M Co and Chevron Inc shed between 0.2% and 0.3%.

Mega-cap technology and communications companies including Apple Inc, Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc , Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, and Alphabet Inc dropped between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Tesla Inc shares fell 1.5%, set to open lower for the fourth session and putting at risk the electric-car maker's position in the $1 trillion club.

At 8:51 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 61 points, or 0.17%, S&P 500 e-minis were down 16 points, or 0.34%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 108.25 points, or 0.67%.

Another report from the Labor Department showed initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell by 4,000 to a seasonally adjusted 267,000 for the week ended Nov. 6.

US stocks Wall Street's main indexes Dow Jones indexes

Comments

1000 characters

Wall St set to open lower as surge in consumer prices fans inflation fears

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

Read more stories