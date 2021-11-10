ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

AFP 10 Nov 2021

KABUL: Afghanistan's Taliban rulers said on Wednesday that the threat posed by the Islamic State (IS) group in the country was "more or less under control" despite recent bloody attacks that have killed dozens.

Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told a news conference that IS was "not a great threat", adding that around 600 members or sympathisers had been arrested since the Taliban seized control of the country in mid-August.

He said there were even a few women among those captured, who would be questioned by other women.

"They are not many in Afghanistan, because they do not have the support of the people," said Mujahid, adding that the Taliban were continuing operations against their foes.

IS claims deadly suicide attack on mosque in Kandahar

The IS came to prominence when it proclaimed a caliphate in Syria in 2014, inspiring a number of offshoots elsewhere including "Khorasan".

Mujahid said that unlike its counterpart in the Middle East, IS-Khorasan was mostly made up of local fighters, and that its presence in Afghanistan was not a threat to other countries.

Still, the group has claimed responsibility for a series of bloody attacks since the Taliban's return to power.

One of the latest, in early November, saw IS fighters raid the Kabul National Military Hospital, killing at least 19 people and injuring more than 50.

3 IS militants killed near Afghan border

IS-K openly targets the Shia minority and in particular the Hazaras.

More than 120 people were killed in IS attacks earlier this year on two mosques popular with Hazaras.

Taliban ISIS khorosan Islamic State (IS) IS Khorasan

Comments

1000 characters

Islamic State threat in Afghanistan 'more or less under control', say Taliban

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

Read more stories