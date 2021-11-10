ANL 17.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
ASC 13.76 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.44%)
ASL 17.15 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (4.57%)
BOP 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.57%)
BYCO 7.29 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 18.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.39%)
FFL 13.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.81%)
FNEL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.51%)
GGGL 17.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.9%)
GGL 33.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-2.27%)
HUMNL 7.29 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.24%)
JSCL 20.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.49%)
KAPCO 28.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.49%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.14%)
MDTL 2.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.96%)
MLCF 36.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.05%)
NETSOL 115.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.32%)
PACE 5.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.96%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.78%)
PIBTL 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.71%)
POWER 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.37%)
PRL 16.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.06%)
PTC 9.63 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
SILK 1.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 43.04 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (4.09%)
TELE 19.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.74%)
TRG 131.76 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (1.31%)
UNITY 28.89 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.23%)
WTL 2.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.41%)
BR100 4,845 Increased By ▲ 41.73 (0.87%)
BR30 21,339 Increased By ▲ 180.46 (0.85%)
KSE100 46,630 Increased By ▲ 229.97 (0.5%)
KSE30 18,089 Increased By ▲ 106.05 (0.59%)
Business Recorder Logo
Nov 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Saudi index leads most Gulf bourses higher

Reuters 10 Nov 2021

Most stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Wednesday, with the Saudi index rising for fourth session in five, while a blue-chip sell-off weighed on Egypt.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index advanced 0.9%, with Al Rajhi Bank and Saudi National Bank gaining 1.4% and 3% respectively.

Saudi Arabia sold $3.25 billion in dual-tranche bonds on Tuesday comprising a sukuk tranche and a conventional portion in its third international bond sale of the year, a term sheet viewed by Reuters showed.

Moody's on Friday upgraded Saudi Arabia's outlook to "stable" from "negative", saying it was likely to reverse most of its 2020 debt increase while preserving fiscal buffers.

Egypt's blue-chip index fell 0.9%, as most of the stocks were in negative territory including top lender Commercial International Bank, which retreated 1.4%.

In Abu Dhabi, the index gained 0.4%, with record high within sight, driven by a 1.5% gain in telecoms firm Etisalat .

Most Gulf bourses at record high; Abu Dhabi outperforms

Among other gainers, ADNOC Drilling finished 2.5% higher. The unit of Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the largest national drilling company in the Middle East by rig fleet size, posted a rise of almost 50% in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, driven by new rigs and reactivation of others this year, in addition to an increase in oilfield services.

Dubai's main share index dropped 0.4%, hit by a 1.8% fall in Emirates NBD Bank and a 1.6% decline in blue-chip developer Emaar Properties, ahead of earnings announcement.

Union Properties plunged 9.9%, after media reports, including by Bloomberg, said its chairman Khalifa Al Hammadi had been detained amid an investigation. A spokesman for Union Properties declined to comment in the Bloomberg report.

The United Arab Emirates attorney general announced the investigation in October into allegations of financial violations by the chairman and other officials of Union Properties, state news agency WAM had reported.

The Dubai stock market stalled after the large increases that followed the government's announcement regarding the introduction of 10 state-owned companies to the DFM as investors become cautious in the face of possible price corrections, said Farah Mourad, senior market analyst of XTB MENA.

The Qatari index added 0.2%, with petrochemical maker Industries Qatar rising 1.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 0.9% to 11,856

ABU DHABI added 0.4% to 8,230

DUBAI down 0.4% to 3,107

QATAR gained 0.2% to 12,012

EGYPT lost 0.9% to 11,481

BAHRAIN was flat at 1,788

OMAN rose 0.1% to 4,037

KUWAIT added 0.8% to 7,887

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index Dubai's main share index Most stock markets in the Gulf Abu Dhabi stocks

Comments

1000 characters

Saudi index leads most Gulf bourses higher

Pakistan to host Troika Plus meeting on Afghanistan on Thursday

Pakistan has failed to conduct free, fair elections in past 50 years: PM Imran

Afghan acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives in Pakistan

Govt postpones joint session of the parliament

Pakistan's rupee weakens again, ends near 173 against US dollar

Pakistan partially vaccinates 50% of eligible population against Covid-19

Noor Mukadam murder case: Zahir Jaffer expelled from courtroom again

Court grants physical remand of three suspects in Nazim Jokhio murder case

Finch sees 'crucial battle' with Shaheen in T20 World Cup semi-final

KSE-100 changes direction, gains 230 points

Read more stories